Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

