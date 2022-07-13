Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $47,181.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00246393 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

