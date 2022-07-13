BackPacker Coin (BPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,730.78

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. BackPacker Coin has a total market cap of $13,730.78 and $163.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BackPacker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004156 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00125510 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BackPacker Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling BackPacker Coin

