B. Riley Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:AX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

