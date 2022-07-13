FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

