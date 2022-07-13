Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

NYSE JHG opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.