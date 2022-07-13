KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.