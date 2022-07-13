Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lowered by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

