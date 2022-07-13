Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

HBAN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

