Associated Banc-Corp Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.