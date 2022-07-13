Brokers Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

