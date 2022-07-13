Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

