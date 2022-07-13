B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Shares of DDI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

