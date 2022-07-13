B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Shares of DDI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
