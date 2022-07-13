B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of DDI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.