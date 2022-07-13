Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GIL opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 185,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 213,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
