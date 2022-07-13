Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.51.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

