Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million.

NWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after buying an additional 284,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

