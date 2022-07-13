Research Analysts Set Expectations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

