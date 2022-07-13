FY2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock worth $1,767,483 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.