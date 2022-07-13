FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Cut by Analyst

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

