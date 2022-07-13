National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

