Hillman Solutions Corp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

HLMN opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 15,455.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,456 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

