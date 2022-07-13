Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

