Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

