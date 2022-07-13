Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

