FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report released on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. CSFB cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

BLX opened at C$41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

