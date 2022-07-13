Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $282,258,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.