Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.64.

TSE:EFX opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market cap of C$492.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

