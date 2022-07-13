Apple Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.