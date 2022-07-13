Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.17. The stock has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

