The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

