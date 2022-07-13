North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Purchases 391 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

