Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 230,078 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

