The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.17. The stock has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

