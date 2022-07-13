Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $166.03 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

