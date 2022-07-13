The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.