Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.67 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,812,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.