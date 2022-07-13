Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $18,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,305.96 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,175.35 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,325.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

