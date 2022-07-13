Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 552.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

