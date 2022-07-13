Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 23,367 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

