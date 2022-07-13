W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.