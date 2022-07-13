Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $215.58 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $358.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

