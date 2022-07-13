Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

