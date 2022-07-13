Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

