Klever (KLV) Market Cap Reaches $37.04 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Klever has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $561,777.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00169631 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

