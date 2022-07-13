Donut Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $106,881.60 and $390.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00169631 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

