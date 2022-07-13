AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $58.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AerCap stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $558,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

