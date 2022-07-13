Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

