Citigroup Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

CVX stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

