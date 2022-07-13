CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

