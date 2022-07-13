Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.21.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.